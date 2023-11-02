Construction of a parkour park in Orange is set to be considered.
The increasingly-popular sport requires competitors to travel from one point to another as fast as possible by navigating obstacles.
Possible construction of a public facility at the abandoned courts next to Moulder Park will be debated by Orange City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh brought the plan after meeting a trainer at Central West Gym.
"He was talking about the idea and how much the interest in parkour is growing ... they've had a massive increase in numbers," she told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It would definitely attract people to Orange.
"It's a great opportunity to be innovators ... if we can provide as many [sports] facilities as we can, the we're doing a good job."
There are presently no permanent public parkour facilities in the Orange region.
Cr Greenhalgh believes the project would promote fitness and serve as a health meeting space for young residents. Down the line, coemptions could also be hosted.
If greenlit, a feasibility study to investigate possible designs and costs will be completed by staff and brought back to council.
The next Orange City Council meeting will take place on November 7, 2023.
