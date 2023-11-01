Construction of a new late-night restaurant is planned in the Orange CBD.
The former hairdresser site at 211-213 Lords Place will be completely overhauled if approval is granted by council.
A new commercial kitchen, and bar are earmarked for installation. Internal wall removals and an exterior facelift are also in the pipeline.
It's not clear what type of food would be served. Proposed opening hours are listed as noon to midnight.
"The establishment of a new food and beverage offering with footpath dining will contribute to, and complement, the existing levels of vibrancy and street activity within Lords Place," the DA says.
"A prospering food and wine culture will have numerous positive externalities within Orange and will help to stimulate spending of tourism dollars within the city."
The restaurant is near the overhauled Lords Place streetscape, which is set to be removed in coming weeks.
Design plans are on public exhibition until November 13 for comment. They will then go to Orange City Council for approval.
Andrew Crump Town Planning lodged the DA.
