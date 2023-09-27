An alternative vision for the future of Lords Place has been revealed ahead of next week's decisive council vote.
Plans to create a new body to tackle community concerns over the $1.58 million revamp while retaining its core elements will come before Orange City Council on Tuesday.
The "working group" proposal is backed by acting mayor Gerald Power, Cr Mel McDonnell, Cr David Mallard and Cr Jack Evans.
"This working group will provide a forum for business owners to share their experiences this far address .... as well as working together to address any current issues still being experienced, whilst still striving to meet the original intent behind the redesign," a statement from the foursome said.
Orange City Council will vote on the strip's future on Tuesday. An alternative motion to tear out the entire revamp and revert the street to its previous layout has also been locked in.
"While there are both strong opponents and proponents for the project, the majority of people I speak to say: 'We see what you're trying to do and we like the idea, but there are several aspects that are not working' and that's what we are hoping to address," Cr Evans said in the statement.
"Let's work together and make this space into an example of the future city we want to see in Orange ... reverting the street back to the layout of the 90s with scaffolding and bulldozers is not the answer."
Cr Mallard said: "This project has been rolled out as part of the Future City program, endorsed by the previous council and brought about through extensive community consultation.
"While the overall concept and idea is still sound, there have been issues raised with aesthetics and how the space operates."
Cr Power said: "What we don't want is for people's livelihoods to be used as a political football. The businesses and the community want this resolved now, not in a year's time with scaffolding up the street shutting it off again"
Cr McDonell said: "One of the main concerns raised has been the lack of consultation between business owners and council.
"While councillors received some submissions and concerns through forums and reports, they were not directly involved in the consultations process, which is what we now aim to rectify with a mind to put at easy the concerns of the Lords Place businesses."
Voting is likely to be extremely tight. Three councillors - Jeff Whitton, Kevin Duffy and Glenn Floyd - have already confirmed they will support complete demolition, while four are backing the above working group. The remaining five are yet to publicly commit to a position.
Multiple business owners on the street have told the Central Western Daily they plan to attend the vote in person to make their views known.
A petition calling for independent investigation into the development and a review into the viability of demolition was signed by almost every business on the street earlier this month, including the office for Member for Orange Phil Donato.
Council approved plans to allow primary school students and Indigenous artists to paint the 23 pot plants along the strip are meanwhile on hold, follow a rescission motion brought immediately following the last meeting.
Cr Frances Kinghorne said of the upcoming vote: "I will need some more information before I decide what I'm doing. Obviously, I voted against it initially and I'm disappointed that the business owners seem to be so traumatised by the whole process.
"I went there ... to have a look and it probably can't be completely reversed because the trees are awkwardly placed in this context. Maybe some of the pods could go.
"I would like to understand how it all evolved from concept to reality and why the business owners genuinely believe that they were not effectively communicated with.
"I would also like to know how much it will cost to change it. I hate the waste if it's changed but I think we do need to be honest about its success or lack thereof, and fix it if necessary.
"There also appears to be a bit of politics involved and I have no inclination to participate in any of that."
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said: "I believe we need to give it time... we have just emerged from winter. Why waste more money before it has been given reasonable time for people to adjust. Then we look to review."
Cr Tony Mileto said: "There is no doubt that the current design hasn't met public expectations and this appears to have created some concerns.
"I haven't made a decision on which way to vote at this point of time and I'm interested in listening to the mover of the motion. Based on the limited information that I have been provided, I would find it difficult to support the total dismantling of Lord's Place without looking at alternate options.
"There also needs to be further thorough consultation with local businesses. I would also need to be aware of the associated costings, as this will be ratepayers money that will be used for such a project.
"I may consider moving a 'Shadow Motion'. My preference would be for council to immediately examine the current infrastructure that is in place and look at alternatives to make area more workable and provide a report back to Council as a matter of urgency."
Works have proven controversial since beginning on October 20, 2022. Many business owners told the Central Western Daily at the time further consultation had been promised prior to tree removals.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter at the time outlining intent to stand against the development.
In August it emerged the project has blown over budget by about $180,000. Total cost is now estimated at about $1,580,000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.