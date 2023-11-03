A giant new aviary has been proposed for Orange.
Plans to design and seek funding for a "free flight" structure at the Botanic Gardens will be voted on by Orange City Council at its Tuesday night meeting.
A 1743-square-metre aviary in Wagga Wagga is listed as exemplifying the construction style under consideration for Orange.
Costs are estimated at $500,000 to $750,000.
No decision will be made immediately, but possible demolition of the historic aviary at Cook Park - rejected unanimously by councillors in November last year - has been re-floated.
"Staff still favour removal of the aviary to enable the re-creation of the axial path network and relocation service vehicle movement away form the main gates on the Summer Street frontage," papers says.
"This will allow the Summer Street axis to be dedicated to public areas and access.
"It is noted that this should only occur if a new aviary is constructed or if birds are rehomed."
