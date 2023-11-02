The estimated cost of upcoming demolition works on Lords Place South has been revealed.
About $190,200 will be spent returning the strip to its original layout, according to Orange City Council staff.
Seven parking spaces will be reinstated. 20 were removed as part of the original revamp.
Removals are scheduled to take place over three consecutive Sundays, with some additional patchwork to follow. Recent consultation with business owners showed this to be the preferred timeline.
Bike racks, one pot plant, new bins, two disabled parking spaces, and all new trees will be retained under the staff proposal.
Dining decks outside Crema and Nimrods will also stay, with the latter subject to it being used over Summer.
As previously reported by the Central Western Daily, Good Eddy cafe has expressed interest in keeping its outdoor dining area. It's unclear if an amendment to secure this is planned.
"It's been a complete nightmare. I just want it to be finished ... but we're not opposed to keeping [the deck] there," owner Maddy Howell said in October.
According to council papers, the $190,000 removal figure is "subject to final quotes from asphalt contractors."
Money was not set aside in the original budget for potential restoration. It will be taken from the Future City Fund.
An estimated $1.58 million has been spent on installation to date. When demolition is complete, total costs for the project will likely total about $1.77 million.
The project has proven very controversial. Consultation with residents, alleged-dishonesty communication, costs, and aesthetics of the final product have been criticised by some.
"Council does risk some damage to image and reputation for not allowing the trial to continue through Summer," a note from staff to representatives says.
"However, in the face of growing community concerns, on balance, is now seen to be listening to those concerns and doing something about them [sic]."
