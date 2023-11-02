Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Breaking

Demolition costs for Lords Place revamp revealed by Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The estimated cost of upcoming demolition works on Lords Place South has been revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.