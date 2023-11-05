A sizable new all-hours motel is planned opposite KFC in Orange.
The two-story development at 14 and 16 Elizabeth Street would comprise 19 rooms and 18 car spaces.
New plants, a driveway, storage building, staff room, and fencing is also planned.
A development application has been lodged with Orange City Council for approval.
"It will have the potential to generate positive social and economic impacts for the community," the document says.
Existing residential homes on both blocks are earmarked for demolition. At least one tree will also be removed.
"Significant landscaping" is planned with small trees, shrubs, and grass planted along Elizabeth Street. One existing tree will be removed.
The motel would operate 24-hours a day, with reception open from 7am to 9pm. About six staff will be employed.
Design plans are on public display until November 13, 2023 for comment. They will then go to Orange City Council for approval.
