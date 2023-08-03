Finals footy has finally arrived and what a ride it has been so far.
From the congested league tag table, to a late push for the first grade minor premiership, the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season has certainly delivered.
You may recall us sticking our necks on the line at the start of the season, predicting where every team would finish. You may also remember the apologies we had to dish out some 12 rounds later.
Well, we're about to do it all again as we predict the results for every league tag and first grade finals matchup.
Now, with an NRL-style format, we've got four rounds of action and a few knockout games to kick things off.
Without further adieu, let's get to the picks.
The Rhinos proved that consistent play trumps all as they were crowned minor premiers for this season.
Trundle on the other hand have had an up and down campaign, with flashes of brilliance intertwined with some bad losses.
Manildra will be riding high after knocking off Canowindra last week and we expect them to breeze through to the preliminary finals.
Winner: Manildra
The Tigers are coming off the previously mentioned loss and the Rams have been anything but their best for a solid month now.
In saying that, this clash should come right down to the wire but I believe form trumps all and Canowindra have been peaking while Condobolin have been falling.
Winner: Canowindra
The Warriors have been loving life ever since their Woodbridge Cup switch and came agonisingly close to avoiding this elimination game altogether.
While they'll be lamenting what could have been, finishing in fifth rather than sixth has still given them a pretty good reward.
They'll take on a four-win Goannas side at Wade Park and should take care of business with ease.
Winner: Orange United
Quite possibly the two most confusing side this season, it seems only fitting that they meet each other in the finals.
The Tigers played in the 2022 grand finals but have experienced a second-year slump. Peak Hill's problems have been well documented and culminated with a loss to Eugowra in round 13. What did the Roosters do after that? Only went and knocked off Trundle.
Regardless of which Peak Hill side turns up on Saturday, the three hour drive to Oberon might just be a bit too much to handle.
Winner: Oberon
Condobolin (1) v Cargo (4)
Unlike their male counterpart the Rams women didn't let their lead at the top slip away and were rewarded with the minor premiership.
The Blue Heelers have been a beacon of light for the Cargo community and no matter the results going forward, can hold their heads up high.
Unlike the other 1v4 matchup, I think this will be a close encounter, especially given the match will be played in Canowindra to align with the first grade matchup.
That lack of home field advantage won't be enough to deter the Rams though.
Winner: Condobolin
Quite possibly the best matchup of the weekend will be between these two sides.
Both teams have been in good touch of late and we anticipate this clash coming right down to the wire.
Although the Rhinos demolished the Warriors 40-6 back in round five, we're predicting a huge upset this time around.
Winner: Orange United
The Tigers were dealt a huge blow when they fell to Manildra in the final round of the regular season, dropping down to the elimination games.
Not only that, but they'll face a Mungoes side looking to restore some pride to the student name.
CSU have been one of the most up and down sides all year, but in a competition that can provide any number of results, we're going with the massive upside they bring to this contest.
Winner: CSU
Another cracking matchup which will see a top team bumped out of the competition early on.
The Bulls' backs have looked dangerous from all parts of the field, while the Goannas still hold out hope of depending their 2022 titles.
Whoever comes out on top will feel like they can take down anyone, while the loser will be left thinking what could have been.
In this case, it's the defending premiers who we predict will be leaving the competition early.
Winner: Molong
I always feel as if the lower seed has a big advantage coming into these types of matchups.
The Boomers are coming off a loss while the Warriors would be riding high.
Despite this, I still think Trundle have proved themselves as one of the top teams this year and with that comes belief.
Winner: Trundle
The same theory which applied to the 4v5 game could be applied here as well.
Except in this instance, it's not just been a one week slide for the Rams.
At one point late in the season, Condobolin looked like a lock to grab the number one seed. They then went on to lose three of the final five games they played (not including a forfeit win over Molong).
This saw them drop all the way down to third and with their form anything but ideal, I can see the Tigers making a finals run once again.
Winner: Oberon
The Blue Heelers knocked off some very good teams late in the season and easily did away with the Mungoes during their one and only encounter in round nine.
The same theory that CSU can be the best team any given day also applies to them being able to lose any particular game.
On this occasion, it's the Cargo side that triumphs and moves on to a shot at the grand final
Winner: Cargo
We just can't see the Rhinos crashing out of the finals with back-to-back losses.
Unfortunately for Molong, they are in the way of a Manildra team that many would have predicted to win the entire competition.
The Rhinos take this one out with ease.
Winner: Manildra
A repeat of the 2022 grand final awaits and what a match it will be.
The Rhinos will be rearing to go after earning the week off, while the Tigers will feel unstoppable having won two do-or-die games to get to this point.
With a chance at a home grand final on the cards and a forward pack that would rival any across the west, it seems almost impossible that the Rhinos won't make the big dance.
Winner: Manildra
It's been nearly 30 years since the Tigers tasted premiership success and they've certainly got a squad capable of breaking that drought this time around.
The Boomers on the other hand strung together three straight titles to round out the 2010s.
Both teams have more than a couple of players capable of winning a game on their own, but on this occasion, it's the underdog we see going through to the final round.
Winner: Trundle
A clash of the titans.
Both teams will wonder how they ended up meeting prior to the grand final, but here they are.
This game will be as much of a coin flip as they come, and although a possible home grand final awaits, it's the minor premiers who we see taking home the chocolates on this occasion.
Winner: Condobolin
If you had asked both of these teams at the start of the year if they would take a deep finals run, it's almost a guarantee both would say yes.
For one of them, this will be the end of the road, while the other will glory in their sights.
The two sides have met twice this season, with the Warriors coming out the better on both occasions.
We're predicting they make it a hat-trick.
Winner: Orange United
The last time that Manildra hosted the grand final, it just so happened to be the Rhinos squaring off against the Boomers.
That was 2018 and a lot has changed since then. A lot has stayed the same as well, with both clubs still near the top of the ladder on a consistent basis.
Five years ago it was Trundle who came away with the victory.
Things won't be the same on this occasion, as the number one seed's forward pack proves too much to handle.
Winner: Manildra
No matter how teams fared in the regular season, a grand final is a completely different beast.
That's what the Warriors will be hoping for anyway. The lone matchup between the clubs came way back on May 28. It was the Rams who walked away with a comfortable road win on that occasion.
Although Orange United will have done themselves proud just to reach this point, we're going chalk with the grand final picks.
Winner: Condobolin
