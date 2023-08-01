Central Western Daily
Father Laurie Beath remembered as Group 10, 11 and Castlereagh referee

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
An average Sunday for Father Lawrence (Laurie) Beath involved early morning Mass, hitting the road and refereeing several rugby league games before making it back in time for the evening service.

