Processing emotions after the loss of a loved one comes in all different shapes and sizes for people - they might dip into therapy or journal their feelings, while others throw themselves into work to keep the big feelings at bay.
For Molong's Natasha Townsend, several months after her father's death - he lost the battle with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare blood and bone marrow cancer - she felt a deep and creative burn.
An Orange-based graphic designer, her "entanglement of thoughts and feelings" played out in the form of a geometric wood wall sculpture.
"It was a bit of a struggle, like this battle between joy, pain and love, but after dad passed away, I had this immediate need to escape and get into that space where I could just be with my thoughts," Mrs Townsend said.
"And it's done the rounds from being in the office, on our dining table at home, in our bathroom, I mean, the dog's probably even walked on it. But the process was totally healing for me."
She tinkered with her 3D art piece amid pockets of time after work, outside of kids' sport and school routines, and between captaining snacks to the children folk.
Though in the course of building it - pulling it apart, reconstructing it, hating it, deconstructing it, loving it and more - the result ended up being a (wholeheartedly) cathartic one.
"My dad was dying over Christmas and I had no energy to create, because I gave all of my energy to dad where it felt right, being fully present with him in those last few months," she said.
"I needed to sit with those feelings because my sister and I were very close with dad growing up. He was such a present parent who always wanted the best for us."
Wayne Paul Foley died peacefully in Orange at the age of 71, though in his prime, he was the coach of all-things-life to his two adoring daughters, Natasha and Sally.
Described as a cheeky character and "a bit of a larrikin", Mrs Townsend said her father was always good for a story.
But he was also known for being the type of man to take the shirt off his back for anyone in need.
"Dad grew up not having a lot but would still do anything for anyone, the sort of bloke who'd go without just to make sure everyone else had everything," Mrs Townsend said.
"He was one of those dads who would take 20 kids to sport, do the rounds around town, get us all where we needed to be. We were very lucky to have him, a kind and beautiful dad."
A divulging of nothing but affection for her father woven throughout her art, it's why she felt a wave of confidence to showcase her piece will be displayed in the HERE/NOW exhibition at the Orange Regional Gallery.
Dubbed It's a Vibe, the hand-made geometrical piece is 100 x 100 centimetres and acrylic paint on plywood.
Its array of colours, shapes and their placement is a window into the "roller coaster" ride associated with grief; and how riding those waves is a unique journey for all.
"[My art] came from a really organic space without any pressure of time or being about money, because it was just me working through my own feelings at my own pace and without any sort of strings attached," Mrs Townsend said.
"It was my quiet place and a huge part of me navigating that journey with dad in his last months and after his passing, and I'm grateful for the support and encouragement I had around in it to get me there."
