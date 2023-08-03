Central Western Daily
Natasha Townsend maps late father's death in creative 'escape'

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Processing emotions after the loss of a loved one comes in all different shapes and sizes for people - they might dip into therapy or journal their feelings, while others throw themselves into work to keep the big feelings at bay.

