Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
In Depth

2023 Woodbridge Cup season preview for first grade

Lachlan Harper
Riley Krause
By Lachlan Harper, and Riley Krause
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With rugby league so close you can almost taste it, the Central Western Daily has put together a huge Woodbridge Cup season preview to get the mouth watering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
First look inside newest store to hit Orange as doors reopen at Old Bunnings site
No comments
Megan Dickson and Chantal Dennis will be two of the faces you see when you shop at Oz Design Furniture. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Tributes paid to world-renowned diplomat who made Orange his home
No comments
Tributes have been paid to world-renowned diplomat Bruce Haigh. Picture by Emily Bennett.
Top 50: Who are the best players to play in Group 10?
No comments
Jason Pitt, Stan Latu, Kyle Cochrane and Tim Mortimer.
Orange to receive more than 40 new car spots but one councillor isn't happy
No comments
The parking angle in several streets in Orange is about to change. Picture by Dominic Unwin
More from my region
Jail terms bank up: Disaster relief fraud committed to fund meth addiction
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
The woman created false documents to claim disaster funding including a Mouse Plague Rebate. Picture The Land
A new year, a new team, a new exhibition and new events for BRAG
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Members of the new team at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery with director Sarah Gurich (front right) and the painting Afterglow, by Danelle Bergstrom. Picture by Chris Seabrook
There was an exodus and calls for his head, but the faith of Panthers' boss is rewarded
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Signing five-eighth Nick Tilburg for the 2023 season was a huge boots for Bathurst Panthers. Picture by Chris Seabrook
'It's the best therapy ever': Animal carers urgently needed as surrender requests surge
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Animal Welfare League foster carer Justin Root with some of the eight cats in his care, all are up for adoption. Picture by Belinda Soole
More national stories
Shocking surge of COVID-19 cases in aged care
No comments
People visiting those in care are asked to comply with rules to keep residents and staff safe. Picture by StudioRoman via Canva.
This common emoji mistake could be costing you money
No comments
A smiling face dotted with emoji stickers. Picture via Canva
Bins uncollected as garbos strike in Sydney, Canberra
Thousands of bins won't be collected in Sydney's CBD and other areas during a garbage worker strike. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
'On a pain level, this is 9 out of 10': mozzie victim's fever warning
Coal Point's Peter Robson is still recovering from Ross River fever, which he contracted last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers