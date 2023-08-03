Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Updated

Two of the men involved with the Spooner Oval brawl will challenge penalties

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 3 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of the men at the centre of the Spooner Oval brawl will challenge their hearings next week.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.