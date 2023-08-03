Two of the men at the centre of the Spooner Oval brawl will challenge their hearings next week.
Michael Peachey and Seaun Stanley Sr both pleaded guilty after their involvement in a fight at a football match last month but have challenged their penalties.
Stanley Sr of the Wellington Cowboys was hit with a two-year suspension from all rugby league activity for his involvement and that was the longest of all the punishments handed down while Peachey was suspended for nine weeks.
The two respective hearings will be on August 9.
It comes after the PMP match between the Forbes Magpies and Wellington Cowboys on Sunday, July 23 was abandoned inside the final 15 minutes after the ugly off-field incident.
Following a NSW Rugby League investigation, five people have been issued breach notices and preliminary penalties for various charges under the code of conduct.
On top of that, both clubs have been fined and the Forbes Magpies have been hit with a points deduction across all four grades.
Henry Willis of Forbes was handed a one-year ban while Forbes players Mitch Andrews and Jake Stenhouse have also been charged.
Magpies co-captain-coach and former NSW Country representative Andrews, who was serving a one-week suspension and was sitting on the bench when the incident began, has been banned for six weeks while Stenhouse was handed a two-week suspension.
It is believed the two players can still attend matches while serving their suspensions.
The exact details of the charges and what each person's involvement was has not been released pending any appeals.
The five have until 1pm on Tuesday, August 1 to respond to the charges.
On top of those charges, both the Forbes and Wellington clubs were issued with $3000 fines, which have been suspended until the end of the 2025 season pending no further incidents.
The Group 11 board has also come down hard on the Magpies.
Group 11 issued the club with a $2000 fine and the club has been deducted two points in each of the four grades for inadequate ground management.
The deduction hurts the league tag side the most as hopes of a minor premiership are all but dashed and even a top two finish is now no certainty.
The league tag side drops to 16 points, level with Macquarie and four points off leaders Dubbo CYMS.
Forbes is now guaranteed to finish with the wooden spoon in first grade while the club's reserve grade side was already set to miss finals.
The deduction should not be enough to stop the Magpies under 18s side finishing second in the Group 11 pool behind Dubbo CYMS.
