It's safe to say Jack Huxley Oval was the place to be on Sunday, July 30.
Not only were fans treated to two enthralling games of rugby league, there was also a surprise visitor to the ground.
After the thrilling finish to the league tag game, first grade players from Manildra Rhinos and Canowindra Tigers were asked to pause their warm ups and make their way off the field.
The reason? Well it was kids day and the club had organised a lolly drop for the many youngsters at the ground.
However it wasn't your usual lolly hunt. Once the ground had been cleared a low rumbling could be heard before a helicopter appeared from behind the canopy of nearby gum trees.
It circled the ground, including an impressive tight turn around the goalposts, while a passenger threw handfuls of lollies from the chopper.
Cue pandemonium once it was safely cleared, with kids sprinting onto the ground in a bid to stuff their pockets with as much sugar as they could find.
It's not the first time a helicopter has been seen at a sports ground in these parts, including a famous occasion in March 2023 when a cricket match in Orange had to be paused.
Full points to the Rhinos for creativity and flair.
