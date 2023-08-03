Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Exclusive

Lords Place before-and-after graphics reveal design changes

CF
William Davis
By Carla Freedman, and William Davis
Updated August 3 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New before-and-after graphics for the Lords Place overhaul highlight several minor design changes and omissions.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.