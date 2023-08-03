New before-and-after graphics for the Lords Place overhaul highlight several minor design changes and omissions.
The pictures - put together by Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman - compare original promotional renders with the strip in July, 2023.
Sun shades have been changed from yellow to black, wooden dining decks were swapped out for a metal design, plans to remove lane markings did not go ahead, and brightly painted bins were replaced with a conventional design.
Renders on the Orange City Council website were quietly modified several times throughout construction to reflect some of the above amendments.
Other elements are notably missing. Council staff have repeatedly declined to say if new gold balls are planned for installation.
The newest photos were taken on a particularly overcast day. A lack of tree growth and leaves also accentuates differences.
It's unclear if work on Lords Place is now complete, but the bulk of features have been installed.
On Tuesday it emerged the project has blown over budget by about $180,000 for a myriad of reasons. Total cost is now estimated at about $1,580,000.
Works have proven controversial since commencing on October 20, 2022.
Many business owners told the CWD at the time further consultation had been promised prior to tree removals.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to file legal action. This was resolved out of court.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.