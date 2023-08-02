Orange Eagles basketball coach Ben Keegan hopes his team can pave the way for the Colour City when they take to the biggest of junior basketball stages.
The Eagles Under 14 boys side will face off against the best of NSW at the Junior State Cup finals on August 5-6 in Terrigal.
Mr Keegan, a lifelong basketball fanatic, said his players had the chance to help inspire other Orange representative teams after a barren run in recent years.
"It's not something we've had too much experience with as an association in recent years," he said.
"This is a really big step. It's a great achievement for these boys at such a young age.
"To get a taste of the state cup really sets us up. Hopefully it's not the only time that we get to qualify for State Cup. As an association we are looking to see more teams qualify in the future."
To qualify for the State Cup, the Eagles had to play through the Western Junior League, a campaign that saw them take to the court 11 times for 10 wins and a loss.
They then lost the qualifying final 51-39 to Leeton Eagles before a do-or-die clash against Dubbo Rams saw them emerge 55-38 winners.
The all-eagle rematch in the grand final proved a thrilling affair with the lead changing hands multiple times before Orange stormed home to win 50-47 off the back of a 16-point captain's knock by Flynn Keegan, also named the finals MVP.
Mr Keegan said he had enjoyed watching his side develop and said they had earned the right to mix it against the other regional league winners and the top Sydney sides.
"This is my fourth year with the Orange program, mainly through just being involved with my children but I've been in basketball pretty much my whole life as a player and a coach," he said.
"It's going to be a big step up for our guys.
"Winning the Western Junior League was a great achievement but we are now coming up against all the other winners from the other leagues as well as winners and semi-finalists from the metro leagues.
"We know the quality is going to be really good but these guys have earned the right to be there and I can't wait to see what they can do."
Orange is in Pool B and will play Tamworth Thunderbolts, Blacktown Storm and Sydney Comets.
Pool A consists of West Sydney Wolves, Newcastle Falcons, Bankstown Bruins and Albury Cougars.
