A man who bought a packet of cigarettes with a stolen debit card initially denied the offence telling police he was banned from the business.
Benjamin Turner, 21, of Maxwell Avenue pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception by purchasing the $30.49 pack of cigarettes on June 5 this year.
According to court documents, the victim's debit card was stolen from his car overnight between Sunday, June 4 and Monday, June 5 this year.
That incident has been dealt with separately by police.
About 3.40am on Monday, June 5, Turner met up with two young people who were known associates of his and while they made their way to the 7Eleven on Molong Road Turner came into possession of the stolen card.
At 3.41am he bought a packet of cigarettes totalling $30.49 using the card and he then walked away from the counter and passed the card to another young person who bought more items with the card.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV.
On Thursday, June 8, 2023, police attended Turner's address and spoke with him.
He denied ever leaving his house that night and said, "I don't go to 7Eleven I'm actually kicked out of both the 7Elevns".
Police attempted to show him CCTV footage, but he shut the door on them.
On Tuesday, June 13, this year police spoke to one of the co-accused people and showed them the footage and they identified themselves and Turner.
The victim and Turner are not known to each other.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Turner was banned from both 7Elevens in Orange because of a fight he was involved in at one of the locations.
Magistrate David Day referred to Turner having been locked up in a children's detention facility while discussing his criminal history.
"I'm concerned about him becoming a career criminal," Mr Day said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley also warned Turner that he was facing adult court now, not children's court.
Mr Day convicted Turner for the dishonesty and placed him on a 12-month supervised community correction order.
He has also been ordered to pay $30.49 to 7Eleven Molong Road.
