Woodbridge Cup Corner: How the Central Western Daily's pre-season predictions stack up

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated July 18 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 8:00am
In the middle of April, just hours out from the start of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season, all 12 clubs had aspirations to walk away with some silverware.

