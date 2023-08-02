Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Orange house sales in 2023 still getting owners a pretty penny

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In what will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, the cost to buy a house in Orange has sky-rocketed in recent years.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.