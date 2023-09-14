It's the worst kept secret around town, but the long-awaited Orange Sports Precinct will not play host to any cricket games during the 2023/24 summer.
The final draft of the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket association draw revealed no games had been scheduled for the coming season at the multi-million dollar facility, which was initially hoped to have been completed by December 2022.
Although cricketers would still have to wait and see how any new pitches would stack up against the likes of Wade Park, Riawena Oval and Bloomfield, there would no doubt be an expectation that at least some first grade cricket would be played at the precinct, once completed.
While this wasn't necessarily breaking news, there was some off-season movement which had a big impact on the competition.
ORC - which joined the BOIDC ahead of the 2021/22 season and put together sixth and fifth place finishes - will not take part this time around.
With Centennials Bulls also not registering a team for the BOIDC, this left the competition with only eight teams - an even four from Orange and four from Bathurst.
With a 12 round competition, there was never going to be a perfectly even draw - regardless of whether there were eight, nine or ten teams.
But we've done our best to break down the schedule as best as possible so that you don't have to.
As a starter, it appears as though Centrals got their wish of making Bloomfield its de facto home ground.
At an Orange and District Cricket Association meeting during the 2023 off-season, Centrals expressed interest in playing as many games as possible at the field.
But why, with many considering Bloomfield the third or even fourth best ground in Orange, would Centrals volunteer to play games away from more highly rated pitches such as Wade Park or Riawena (where the red and blacks will only have a combined total of three this season)?
Well, the club's hope is with the 'home ground' tag, they'll be able to access funding to improve the facilities at the field, while also having a place to call their own.
This request has seen them granted six games at Bloomfield for the season. All other clubs will play one game at the ground except for Bathurst City.
This decision has not resulted in increased playing time at Wade Park for other clubs however.
In the 2022/23 season, all four Orange clubs were awarded four matches at the city's premier field.
This season, CYMS and Orange City (four) will play the most at Wade Park, while Cavs play three and Centrals two. City Colts are the only Bathurst club schedule for multiple games.
The reason for this is there are three rounds - five, seven and nine - where BOIDC has made way for various representative competitions.
Seven rounds of cricket will be played at Riawena, with defending premiers Cavaliers featuring in five of those. CYMS (three) and Orange City (two) play there multiple times while Centrals, Rugby Union and St Pat's all get one each.
As for the games played in Bathurst, City Colts will once again call Loco Oval home as they play six of their 12 games at the ground. On this occasion, it's Orange City that are the only club not scheduled to play a game at Loco during the season.
Rugby Union (five games) will feature heavily at the Sportsground now that it is back in action following a $1.3 million revamp, as will Bathurst City and St Pat's (four), with the latter two also taking to Morse Park four times apiece.
There will be a singular game played at George Park (Rugby v CYMS) while Jack Brabham will host Orange City twice; once against CYMS and another against Bathurst City.
Now, let's answer the question on everyone's lips; what do the round one fixtures look like?
In a blockbuster clash that could set the tone for the rest of the season, Cavs host St Pat's at Riawena. Elsewhere in town, Orange City play CYMS at Wade Park.
Bathurst City and Rugby Union will duke it out at the Sportsground, while City Colts and Centrals round things out at Loco Oval.
