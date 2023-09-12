There were two things Joe Sciuto adored more than anything else; his family and his business.
The legendary owner of Alfio's Pizzeria was a cherished member of the Orange community from the moment he moved his family to town nearly 40 years ago to take charge of the Lords Place restaurant.
Although he wasn't born in town and therefore didn't classify as a "true local" according his son Salvo Sciuto, he was beloved nevertheless.
"Dad was embraced from day one and interacted with nearly everyone who came through these doors," Salvo said.
"He was a loveable larrikin."
The 72-year-old died on Friday, September 8 following a year-long battle with lung cancer.
But even up until his dying day, the businessman made sure to do things "his way".
"Three weeks ago, he was having chemo every day. He would drive himself to the hospital, drive himself back. He fought hard and never complained," his son said.
"We had the palliative team there two or three times a day last week. Right up until the end, he never complained."
Mr Sciuto moved to Orange in 1986 after he bought the business from fellow Sicilian and friend, Alfio Barbagallo.
Initially, it was only meant to be a five year tree change.
But he fell in love with the community and decided to make it a permanent stay.
"Coming down after school we always had friends here," Salvo said of the memories he still held from his days growing up around Alfio's.
"This was dad's first home and home was his second home. Birthdays, engagements, whatever we've had, they've been here.
"When my kids were born, I literally left the hospital and came here to show dad."
While Mr Sciuto could often be found working 12 hours a day, six days a week, he never left his family wanting more.
"He never skimped on anything. He sacrificed a lot for us kids. His last words to me was to make sure my mum and kids were alright," Salvo said.
"He was my best mate."
Although Alfio's shut for a few days as the family grieved, Salvo planned to open the store back up on Wednesday because his father "would hate that it's closed".
Since Mr Sciuto's death, Salvo alone received upwards of 500 messages from people offering their condolences.
He believed this was the truest indicator of the legacy his dad left behind.
"All these people have come out of the woodwork to drop off meals, drop off flowers. It's a reflection of what my dad built," he said.
"It makes me feel proud."
Mr Sciuto and his wife Rose were married for 48 years and had four children - Connie Gaeta, Salvo Sciuto, Daniela Sciuto and Cristian Sciuto.
The funeral will be held on September 22 at St Joseph's Church and is due to commence at 2pm.
