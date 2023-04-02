Warrington's prediction comes to life as Cavaliers return to the winner's circle

In the lead up to the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final between CYMS and Cavaliers, two predictions were made.
One was by Cavaliers captain Matt Corben, who stated Kyle Buckley would be his man if a partnership needed to be broken.
The second was by John Warrington that he would make a hundred. Albeit, jokingly he said.
Both came true, and both resulted in a clinical Cavaliers victory.
For Corben, the win was hard to put into words.
"It's amazing, that's a pretty clinical performance from us to bowl them out on a pretty flat deck and score 270 in a grand final," he said.
"That doesn't lose many grand finals and for Johnny Warrington to carry his bat in the grand final is unreal, I'm lost for words."
The men in maroon set the platform on day one when they were 7/234 at the end of the day.
A hundred of those runs came from opener Warrington, who showed the importance of patience and trusting your defence with a sensational innings.
Cavaliers resumed the day and batted for a further 11 overs before they were bowled out for 269, with Warrington 117 not out.
Warrington put his innings down to sticking to a game plan, after watching a number of his team-mates fall in similar ways with CYMS taking plenty of catches.
"I was saying all week jokingly that I was going to score a hundred and then for it to actually happen and do it in the fashion I did was pretty surreal to be honest," he said.
"The main point was that if a wicket was lost stick to my game plan, and I knew runs would come because the pitch was pretty flat.
"I just had to be patient, I was on 25 after the two hour mark, I knew if I batted the way I bat the runs would come."
Knowing they needed to score runs at a decent pace before the day finished, CYMS opener Joey Coughlan started with two boundaries before he was bowled by Buckley for 10.
A steady flow of wickets then came for the Cavaliers machine with CYMS 3/62.
Charlie Tink and Dave Neil came together and offered stability in the middle, combining for a 55-run partnership before the latter was trapped in front for 25.
Slowly more wickets came, and the dismissal of Tink (62) at 7/169 would've had Cavaliers thinking one hand was on the trophy.
Rory Daburger and Hugh Le Lievre then swung momentum back in CYMS' favour with a 50-run partnership.
Josh Ward, who bowled 20 overs straight in the game, removed Le Lievre for 21, leaving not much in the tank for CYMS.
Then the bowler that Corben named his danger man stepped up.
First Buckley bowled Jamie Austin for 4, and then had Rory Daburger caught on the boundary by Hugh Middleton, leaving CYMS short of the required total and Cavaliers to celebrate in each others arms.
With Buckley claiming four wickets, Corben was full of praise for his opening bowler.
"He's whacked us on our shoulders a few times this season and grown a leg with Harry Pearce being injured," he said.
"I think he's stood up and taken that leader role and did it again today - Josh Ward bowling 20 straight was unreal too."
Cavaliers' victory makes it two titles for the year in first grade after the club snapped up the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup too, along with wins in second grade and Centenary Cup.
Corben put his side's success down to a team-first attitude.
"I think it is the way we play selfless cricket, there's not one innings where the players come first before the team," he said.
"The players have put the team first, and done what needed to be done in the games and that gets results."
Warrington was awarded player of the match for his century while Cooper Brien won player of the season.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
