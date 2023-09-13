Quadriplegic doctor and community leader Steve Peterson's own experience living with disability is behind his latest push for Orange.
Establishment of the county's first inland NeuroMoves gym - which specialise in exercise for people with restricted movement - is under consideration.
The Ex-Services Club will host a Spinal Cord Injuries Australia meeting with residents interested in the proposal from 12pm, September 21.
"Our bodies are just so amazing. I say that as a doctor. They do so many things and you only really realise that when it stops doing something that it used to," Dr Peterson - who was hit by a car while riding his bike in 2018 - told the Central Western Daily.
"Certainly for myself ... running and playing team sports and things like that that I enjoyed pre-crash are certainly no longer possible, but the exercise should continue."
He believes hundreds of people in Orange would benefit from such a facility.
"It wouldn't just be people with a spinal cord injury ... elderly people with say Parkinson's disease, or after a stroke and middle aged people with multiple sclerosis, young children with cerebral palsy. Unfortunately, about one in 15 Australians have a [significant physical disability]," he said.
"It would be about a community and self confidence and maybe possibly even enjoyment as well. Those things might be harder to attain through an ordinary gym, with equipment for [able-bodied] people."
There are 17 NeuroMoves gyms in Australia, but none outside major cities. They feature specialist physiotherapists and equipment for individuals with a range of physical disabilities.
Residents interested in creation of such a facility in Orange are urged to get in touch, and attend the meeting if able.
"If at all possible, please come next Thursday," Dr Peterson said.
"If there are people with a physical disability you know ... that are not exercising, this would be something to definitely consider. You can have a chat to somebody like myself or another doctor ... you can probably do more than you realise."
Doctor Steve Peterson can be contacted via his councillor email: cr.peterson@orange.nsw.gov.au. Spinal Cord Injuries Australia can be contacted on 1800 819 775.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.