Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Centennials Bulls withdraw from 2022-23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centennials Bulls will take no further part in the 2022-23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season. Picture by Phil Blatch.

CENTENNIALS Bulls has cited a lack of depth for its decision to withdraw from the 2022-23 Bathurst Orange District Cricket Association (BOIDC) season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.