Footy at the multi-million dollar Orange Sports Precinct could kick-off as soon as next year.
Following years of delays and cost blowouts, earth levelling is complete and drainage has been laid for the six centre fields. Grass and lighting installation is planned next.
"After all the hard work ... I think it's going to be absolutely incredible to see it actually come to fruition," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh - a long term advocate of the project - told the Central Western Daily.
"People have sort of probably had the opinion that we've been sitting on our hands for a while and nothing's been happening, but there's been a lot of work there in the background.
"I think now people will start to see things taking shape and they'll be a bit more confident in the end result.
"The benefits to the community are going to be astronomical."
A 1598-seat stadium, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, a soccer field and about 800 parking spaces are planned for the site.
The athletics complex and grandstand will be built after the central fields are operational. A timeline for completion is unclear.
"Contractors are currently completing the civil works ... for the sports precinct and this phase is due to be completed by the end of August," a spokesperson for council said.
"The next stages will include field preparation including drainage, irrigation and field of play establishment."
Cr Greenhalgh believes the facility will "absolutely" be the best in the Central West when complete.
"It's critical that we make sure we get it right," she said.
"We've been looking at other stadiums to make sure that we're getting the small things right that make us stand out from the crowd ... so we can attract and host those big events."
As previously reported by the CWD, negotiations to bring major sporting competitions including the NRL to Orange are underway.
"We're in some conversations at the moment ... that's something we'll be addressing over the next few months. We've got some stuff happening in the background.
"It's not just going to be rugby league, it's cricket ... and all those other sports we can host there as well."
The economic benefits of attracting youth sporting carnivals and competition to Orange have also been spruiked.
"It's not just the stadium; the whole precinct puts us on the map and puts us on an even playing field," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"It's just really for the kids ... our kids will be able to train in a first class facility like children in Sydney and other areas.
"There's lots of [development applications] that we've approved for accommodation that haven't come to fruition yet ... build it and they will come. Once people can see the stadium actually taking place a bit more I think those people that have got those DAs in will be more confident building."
The Orange Sports Precinct was announced in 2019 by then-premier Gladys Berejiklian under controversial circumstances.
Funding was initially subject to Nationals candidate Kate Hazelton winning the electorate. It was later promised unconditionally following backlash and claims the Premier was attempting to "blackmail" residents.
The project has been plagued by delays, and blown over budget by almost 100 per cent. Council cites COVID disruptions as the primary factor.
It will comfortably be the biggest sports precinct in the Central West.
The site was redesigned this year by Brewster Hjorth Architects, following a $34.5 million cash injection from the NSW Government ahead of the last election.
