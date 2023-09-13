Central Western Daily
Wyangala Dam Wall Raising Project scrapped by NSW Government

By Riley Krause
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 1:00pm
A long-promised raising of the Wyangala Dam wall will not take place in the near future after the NSW Government scrapped the project.

