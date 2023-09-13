Blayney Bears' under 11s side has some star-power backing in the lead-up to Saturday's Group 10 junior league grand finals in Orange.
The Bear cubs are undefeated throughout 2023 and have been given a further boost with a host of the two-time premiership-winning Penrith Panthers passing on their well wishes ahead of the Wade Park decider.
Nathan Cleary, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Moses Leota, Mav Geyer, Tyrone Peachey, who has connections to the region as a Wellington Cowboys junior, and Brian To'o all wish the young Bears well ahead of Saturday's game.
Bears junior Liam Henry also appears on the video. He's currently in the Penrith Panthers squad after making his NRL debut last year.
He added to his NRL games total in 2023, playing two games including the Panthers' clash with the Tigers at Carrington Park, Bathurst.
He has signed a new contract with the 2021-22 NRL premiers extending his time at the foot of the mountains to the end of 2026.
"Big congratulations on making the grand final, bloody awesome achievement. Can't wait to see how you go. Best of luck, boys. One to get," Henry said in the video.
The future of rugby league in Blayney is looking good with the Bears' under 11 side heading into Wade Park on Saturday at 9am for their first grand final.
As the side practised their ball skills at King George Oval coach Matt Bright said the team has had a perfect year.
"They haven't lost a game all year so they go into the grand final undefeated," he said.
The team has been playing together since they were in the under 7s side, and apart from a few new players this year, they know each others strengths and weaknesses very well.
On Saturday they'll be playing a combined Oberon and Bathurst side and it's the first time that the score will be recorded.
"Last year they were undefeated as well, but they don't officially keep score during those games," Bright said.
First receiver and captain of the side Billy Bright said that the team was very excited about playing in the grand final.
"We should win if we try really hard," he said.
