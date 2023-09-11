The best up and coming talent from Group 10 will converge on Orange on September 16-17 for a rugby league extravaganza.
Wade Park will host all the junior grand finals for the association with a bumper fixture card locked in for both Saturday and Sunday.
It will be the first time since 2017 the junior grand finals have been held at the famous old ground.
Glen Willow in Mudgee was the venue in 2022 while Bathurst's Jack Arrow Oval hosted in 2020. The 2021 season was curtailed due to the COVID-19.
Orange CYMS junior rugby league secretary Nerissa Clarke said it was an exciting time for the club.
"The CYMS club as a whole are proud and excited to be represented by our five teams who have qualified for their grand finals this weekend," she said.
"It's the icing on top to be playing these grand finals as essentially home games at Wade Park!
"The last time that either CYMS or Bloomfield hosted the junior grand finals at Wade Park was in 2017, it's certainly not something that comes our way often and definitely something special for our Orange teams."
A brief look at the fixture card reveals some blockbuster clashes with an all-Orange CYMS grand final in the under 12s while CYMS and Bloomfield Tigers clash in the under 15s.
The Tigers face Lithgow Storm in the under 16s, a round two of sorts following the Orange Hawks and Lithgow Workies Wolves played in the under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership grand final.
On Sunday, CYMS play Bathurst Panthers in both the under 16s and under 13s league tag deciders.
