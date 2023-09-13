Central Western Daily
Bells Line of Road roadworks: Repairs for hot spots near Mount Tomah

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
A section of one of the region's two routes to Sydney has been reduced to one lane as work gets serious to prevent future problems on the troublesome road.

