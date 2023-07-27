Orange City will be without one of their star performers during the upcoming season following a move to the Sydney grade competition.
Lachlan Skelly signed with the Warriors prior to the 2022/23 season, having moved to town from Wagga Wagga.
The former Australian under 15s representative immediately made an impact with his new club and was named Orange and Central West Cricketer of the Year as a result.
"I was actually surprised I got through a full season," he said with a smile.
"It was my first one ever and I was more happy with that."
Skelly said that the initial idea upon moving to the Central West was simply find a new club and make a few mates."
But when he started taking bucket loads of wickets in the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, he realised just how much he'd missed that competitive feeling.
"I'm really grateful to still be able to play again. I wasn't sure how much I'd have left in me," he said.
"It was awesome playing down here and a bit of rep stuff as well was good. That Western call was a bit of a shock to the system, but once I got back into it, I really enjoyed the higher level."
After City barely missed out of playing BOIDC finals last season, Skelly was keen for another run.
But then he got talking to a few of the Warriors old boys who had connections to Randwick-Petersham and a few weeks later, the club asked if Skelly wanted to come have a bowl.
"It all just fell into place," he said.
Although the off-spinner played Green Shield once upon a time, his talents never quite led him to the grade set up before now.
"I've always wanted to, but never thought I'd be able to," he added.
"It was a good lifestyle move as well. I've got a lot of friends down there and I've got set up with a job as well. I figured it was too good of a chance to not give it a crack."
He credited City's Ed Morrish and Brett Causer for giving him the push needed to make the move.
"They've been nothing but supportive," he said.
"I'll miss the Orange City boys. They're a great club and I definitely feel a part of the club."
Skelly now links up with fellow Warrior Blake Weymouth who enjoyed a stellar season for Randick-Petersham in 2022/23.
It didn't take long for the pair to start chatting.
"We've been messaging quite a bit and we've had few nets already," Skelly said.
"Blake is a bloody talented cricketer and quite difficult to bowl to."
While Skelly won't be playing for City in the upcoming BOIDC competition, he didn't rule out a return for a Bonnor Cup appearance.
"I'd 100 per cent come and play because that was good fun," he added.
