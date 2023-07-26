Millions of dollars will be sought for a host of flood-restoration projects across Cabonne, including a new hockey field and tennis courts in Molong - but total demolition of the multi-purpose site has been questioned.
Cabonne Shire Council will proceed with round one submissions for grants under the Growing Regions Program (GRP) - a two-staged federal government incentive to support economic infrastructure in country areas.
Discussed during the Cabonne council meeting on Tuesday, it was flagged work to repair Molong's flood-ravaged multipurpose recreation precinct could cost around $5.3 million dollars.
That approximate includes demolition costs for the former hockey field site, the installation of a new hockey field, new tennis/multipurpose courts, and a building with kiosk facilities, toilets, and changerooms.
Councillor Peter Batten voiced his concerns on total destruction of the former hockey field, which was also supported by councillor Andrew Rawson. Cr Batten requested it be "one of the lowest priority activities" to make room for a further review.
"I'd like to see how much damage has actually been done before we make that final decision, more of an in-depth analysis for the proposal to demolish it," Cr Batten said.
"Because there's quite a bit of infrastructure that's been invested in there that council owns and manages, and it may not be necessary to just completely write it off.
"There may be [other] options, and I'd like to see some of the options before we get to that stage."
Deputy general manager for Cabonne Infrastructure, Matt Christensen said demolishing the site was "only one component of a larger project".
"Yes, I can commit to council that we will bring forward a report on options for that site to define future works," Mr Christensen said, "however, we will have to do items, such as the removal of the surfacing, at the minimum."
Also outlined in the proposed budget for funding applications, rebuilding Eugowra's CBD is valued at more than $1 million.
Other flood-recovery projects include restored lighting and refurbished kiosk for Eugowra Sports Ground, estimated at $850,000.
It may not be necessary to just completely write it off.- Cabonne councillor Peter Batten after questioning total demolition of Molong's flood-ravaged hockey field.
Another activation project in the town's Memorial Park is included, also tipping over the $1 million-dollar-mark.
Council will also apply for $2.67 million in funding to rebuild and restore both Canowindra and Cudal pedestrian bridges.
Another grant submission for the refurbishment of Manildra's sport and recreation facilities is also on the cards, valued at an approximate $800,000.
Cabonne Council outlined an agreement to provide a 10 per cent (maximum) co-contribution of $1.5 million as part of the submission, derived from its insurance payout from the November 2022 floods.
The flood-hit region falls into the program's group one category, meaning Cabonne Council can apply for up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs under Commonwealth funding.
