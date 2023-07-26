A man who was caught driving with drugs in his system has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Magistrate David Day found the accusations against Jayme Thomas Bates-Robb proved when he reviewed the case and sentenced the 25-year-old Bourke resident.
"I've also been given his criminal record and traffic report," Mr Day said, adding Bates-Rodd was caught driving while his licence was suspended in 2021 and was charged with property damage in june, 2022.
Bates-Robb was not present in court and was sentenced in his absence.
According to court documents, Bates-Robb was stopped by police at Orange Grove Road in Orange for random testing at 9.59pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
He was asked to produce his licence, which police discovered was suspended due to loss of demerit points.
Bates-Robb passed the alcohol breath test but was taken to Orange Police Station after failing the drug test.
Under analysis he tested positive to methamphetamines.
Mr Day convicted Bates-Robb, fined him $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.