Four years after the Wentworth Golf Club building was destroyed in a devastating blaze, a multi-million dollar replacement has begun to take shape.
On July 26, the construction zone's site manager, Andrew Wilkinson, took club members and keen onlookers on a tour of the facility, which is believed to be less than one year away from opening.
"It's a major infrastructure project that will also assist the local area. It will be a good asset for the town," Mr Wilkinson said.
With the concrete slab now in place on what will be the top section of the facility, it appears as though everything is running on schedule after some early delays.
"The steel framework for the next stage coming up is being manufactured now. We're hoping to start seeing that next week," Mr Wilkinson added.
"We're on target for our handover date which will be around Easter 2024."
Lee Pickett first joined Wentworth in 1985 and has held roles including club president during her tenure.
She was one of dozens who turned out for the tour on Wednesday and was blown away by what she saw.
"I reckon it's spectacular. Hopefully we can all work as one to support it," she said.
"We know it's a golf course and a golf club, but it's more than that. It's for the whole of the city."
Ms Pickett was already starting to eye off the sports bar which will overlook the water as a dream spot to be after 18 holes.
"It's mind-blowing," she added.
It was an amalgamation between Orange Ex-Services' Club and Wentworth shortly after the 2019 blaze which made this dream a reality.
Ex-Services' CEO Nathan Whiteside said between the restaurant, main bar and sports bar, more than 300 people would be accommodated at any one time once construction was complete.
"The end product is going to be something to be real proud of for everyone, not just the members but the whole community," he said.
"We were delayed right from the start with the rain and then the rock, but to actually have the members be able to have a look and a walk around is great. Now you can start to feel it in place."
Regular meetings are held at the site once every week and now that there is a "fantastic" view to gaze upon, Mr Whiteside can't imagine the building being anything but spectacular.
"I think the view is one of the best things about it," he added.
