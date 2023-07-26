Central Western Daily
Wentworth Golf Club's new building starting to take shape

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
July 27 2023 - 4:30am
Four years after the Wentworth Golf Club building was destroyed in a devastating blaze, a multi-million dollar replacement has begun to take shape.

