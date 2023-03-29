Lachie Skelly came to Orange City with the reputation as a former under 15s Australian cricketer.
Having had some time away from cricket, it wasn't a reputation Skelly particularly enjoyed as he looked to ease his way back into the game.
But now, with the 2022/23 season close to its end, the Orange City off-spinner will head into next season with the reputation as one of the best in the region after he was awarded Orange Cricketer of the Year.
The right-arm tweaker - who can spin the ball both ways - made his mark in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition, with 29 wickets at 20.52. However, the biggest achievement for Skelly might be his ability to finally play a full season.
Growing up in Crookwell and playing cricket all across NSW and ACT, Skelly had yet to get through a full list of matches in his career due to shoulder and back injuries.
"I've never had one, this is the first proper full season I've had," he said.
"I always seem to make it to the last few games then get injured."
The secret?
Having been through intense pathway systems as a junior, Skelly's putting it down to a simple approach to his cricket.
"I don't really know ... when I was doing it all as a junior there was programs attached to that but this year it was just go at your own pace which was awesome, it was way more relaxed," he said.
Prior to the 2022/23 season, it had been three years since he last played, after finishing up at South Wagga Blues.
Arriving in Orange after the 2021/22 season, Skelly made his way to Orange City and made his mark, playing for BOIDC and Bonnor Cup for the side. He then went on to play for Orange in the Western Zone Premier League before achieving Western Zone selection in the Country Championships. The off-spinner also starred for Central West Wranglers in the Regional Bash.
With representative and club form considered in the Cricketer of the Year criteria, Skelly was always a likely choice.
For him, the accolades and representative squads weren't part of any pre-season goals.
"I think I surprised myself a little bit, I came in not really knowing what to expect after having a bit of time off with injuries but I'm just glad I could still hold a ball - I wasn't expecting anything like that," he said.
Having previously played for Wagga Wagga Sloggers in the Regional Bash, the competition wasn't foreign for Skelly. However, reaching the grand final wasn't a stage Wagga Wagga ever went close to and the off-spinner thrived on the big occasion at North Sydney Oval, taking 2/22 in a losing side against Newcastle.
The standard of competition in the T20 format was one he enjoyed.
"It was good, it was competitive against Western Plains Outlaws (in the opening match), I was a bit disappointed that South Coast and Illawarra pulled out," he said.
"Once we got to North Sydney, the level was a really high standard which was good to see - it was challenging and fun, I enjoyed it."
Now Skelly has a lay of the land, his focus next season will be on success for Orange City.
The Warriors had an interrupted season with a number of players used in the BOIDC season, and for them a seventh placed finish was below expectations.
Skelly wants to make sure there's significant improvement for his side when the 2023/24 season rolls around.
"The ambition is to make finals and have a red hot crack," he said.
"I think we had the team to get there to get a lot closer than we did this season which was unfortunate but it was a building season for us.
"Next season we'll be good to go, if we can make finals and get close to the big dance that would be unreal."
Recent winners of the award have been Matt Corben (2018/19), Edward Morrish (2019/20), Hugh Le Lievre (2020/21 & 2021/22).
Cricketer of the Year leader board:
1 | Lachlan Skelly 1422
2 | Matt Corben 1364
3 | Edward Morrish 1317
= 4 | Joey Coughlan 1131
= 4 | Mac Webster 1131
6 | Joshua Coyte 987
7 | Charlie Tink 895
8 | Bailey Ferguson 881
9 | Kyle Buckley 780
10 | Rory Daburger 718
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.