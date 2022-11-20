When news of Lachie Skelly's arrival at Orange City came through in cricket's pre-season, it was only natural the Central Western Daily dug deep into the archives of mycricket to find an Australian under 15s appearance to his name.
With that came somewhat of an expectation and the off-spinner delivered in round six of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition.
Claiming 8/54 against one of the best batting lineups in Cavaliers, Skelly has made his name known in the competition.
Saturday's fixture was the first day of a two-day match between both sides as that format kicks off in BOIDC and for Skelly it was the catalyst towards career best figures.
"It was a nice feeling," he said.
"I enjoy two-day cricket a bit better than the shorter stuff.
"You're able to set in and get a rhythm going and not have a limit to your overs. (You can) work over a batsmen and not having fielding restrictions also allows you to change up your fields and get a bit funky."
While Skelly was no doubt the star of the show, City's bowlers were forced to share the workload with Ed Morrish and Josh Coyte out.
Brad Johnson opened proceedings and bowled 18 overs straight while young quick Tynan Southcombe had the new ball at the other end finishing with 0/8 off six.
With Skelly able to reap the rewards of his team-mates work, the off-spinner was quick to heap praise on his side and Southcombe.
"It was a really good team environment yesterday, everybody was getting around each other and the young fellas were up and about," he said.
"Tynan bowled awesome."
Finishing with 2/12, Shaun Grenfell was the other wicket-taker as Cavaliers were bowled out for 144. Bailey Ferguson was the top-scorer for his side with 65.
In reply, Orange City are 7/111 in what will be a nail-biting second-day at Jack Brabham Park.
The men in green will welcome Pat Giuffre and Coyte into the fold for the second day though, putting them in the box seat.
In the other BOIDC fixtures, ORC's Jacob Ryan had a day to remember, claiming 7/10 as Bathurst City Colts were bowled out for 39. In reply, Hugh Parsons scored a century with his side declaring at 9/192. City Colts will resume its innings on 0/26.
Bathurst City Redbacks has set Centrals an enormous target of 305 after Michael Tobin (90) and Clint Moxon (96 not out) led the way. Imran Qureshi was on fire for Rugby Union in its game against St Pat's, hitting 123 as his side finished 8/300 in its 85 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.