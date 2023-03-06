A pair of boys from the bush have helped deliver Randwick Petersham Cricket Club an historic title.
Former Orange City young gun Blake Weymouth and ex-St Pat's all-rounder Ben Mitchell proved too good for Parramatta in their side's Poidevin Gray Shield final on Sunday, as the Randy Petes ran home 45-run winners.
Weymouth, who scored 46 while opening the batting, said it was a feeling like no other.
"At the start of the year, we knew we had the team to go pretty far, but nobody really expected us to win the thing, especially with us boys coming last, last year," he said.
"Obviously, being the best out of 20 teams is a huge thing. To make it even more special, it was the first time the club's won the Poidevin Gray, so that's unreal. You can't get much better than that."
Weymouth and fellow opener Zak Keogh put on 77 for the first wicket, before Mitchell joined his fellow Central West star and roommate at the crease.
Although the pair only managed 19 together before Weymouth departed, Mitchell continued on to notch the game's only half-century (54). Randwick would be bowled out on the final ball of the 50-over game for 189.
"It was pretty tough work out there. I probably should have got a few more, but I'll take 46," Weymouth added.
"The game before against North Sydney, we were all going at about a run-a-ball, but this weekend they were really disciplined with their line and length and they weren't the quickest bowlers, so the pitch probably suited them a bit. The ball was holding up in the wicket, so it was tough to score.
"We knew we had the best bowling attack out of all the teams, and runs on the board are crucial in a final, so we thought we were a big chance."
That bowling attack struck early and often, with Parramatta falling to 6-46 in the run chase. A 77-run partnership threatened to swing the game for the Western Sydney side, before Mitchell struck to break the seventh-wicket stand.
"I thought we were just gonna keep going bang bang and win it in the next ten overs when we had them 6-46, but when they put together that partnership, I definitely thought we were in a bit of trouble," Weymouth said.
Following Mitchell's second wicket of the match, a run-out assisted by a Randwick outfielder all but sealed the game, with Parramatta being bowled out for 144 in the 45th over.
Weymouth praised his fellow Central West player after the skipper's heroics with bat and ball.
"Me and Ben have played with and against each other in a lot of rep stuff. Obviously it's awesome that we get to play the game together," he said.
"This was his last game of PGs so for him to go out the way that he did - captain, MVP - it's just awesome, isn't it."
As for Weymouth, he'll now be able to focus all of his attention on the remainder of the Sydney Premier Cricket first grade season following the conclusion of the under 21s competition.
"I know that this year is my first year in first grade, so I have to remember not to be too hard on myself if it doesn't go to plan because when I was playing third grade at the start of the year, there was no expectation on myself," Weymouth said.
"For me, it's just about going out there and enjoying my cricket."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
