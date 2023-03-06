Central Western Daily
Blake Weymouth and Ben Mitchell guide Randwick Petersham to Poidevin Gray victory

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 10:00am
Orange and Bathurst juniors Blake Weymouth and Ben Mitchell were delighted to have delivered Randwick Petersham Cricket Club its first ever Poidevin Gray Shield. Picture supplied.

A pair of boys from the bush have helped deliver Randwick Petersham Cricket Club an historic title.

