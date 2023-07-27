Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Origin Organic Chocolate owner Orange's Matt Chimenti on cocoa price hike

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People in the chocolate business have been navigating a rocky road as relentless hikes in cocoa and sugar costs keep soaring worldwide.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.