"Through our interactions with the community, there's certainly elements of residents out there that have made it known they have views on where we could have done better, and where we could be doing better ... and we've taken that feedback on board and if you look at the work we're doing now and the issues we're confronted, with like the dust and water and lead, we've listened to that and the approach we've taken is to be as transparent as possible," Mr Dewar said.