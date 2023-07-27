Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Cadia gold mine boss Mick Dewar details lead findings and dust issues

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 27 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New Cadia Valley Operations general manager Mick Dewar is adamant Newcrest is doing everything it can to comply with key restrictions imposed on the mine by the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.