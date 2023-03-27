Central Western Daily's BOIDC team of the 2022/23 season

Grand final week has arrived in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition.
And what better way to kick off the festivities by writing a column that'll have tongues wagging.
That's the beauty of a team of the season. Not every one agrees, not every one disagrees.
But alas, here we are, and we've landed on who we think tops the list for the regular season of BOIDC.
The big unit starts our team of the season, and without him you'd have to consider how City Colts would've fared this season.
Shoemark had a wonderful season with the bat, finishing leading run-scorer for the competition with 628 runs at 52.33.
Among that tally was three centuries, scored against Centrals, CYMS and Cavaliers.
Interestingly, those last two tons came in the second innings, in attempts to fight off outright losses.
The man that'll do it all - expect bowl.
And while he won't come off the long run, Corben will open the batting, captain and wicket-keep in this team of the season side, just like he's done all of 2022/23 for his beloved Cavaliers.
The top order batter had a regular season to remember, scoring 611 runs at 55.54 with his only century of the BOIDC coming in the final round against Bathurst City Colts, hitting 121.
Starting the season with a 91 and 96, it looked like Corben might have one of the more extraordinary campaigns, however the representative season brought about somewhat of a lean patch.
His back half of the season brought the average back and it looks like the Cavaliers skipper is peaking at the right time.
Like Shoemark, Brien has raised the bat, and the helmet, on three occasions.
The representative cricketer had a love for playing Centrals this season, scoring a century against them twice while the other came against Bathurst City Redbacks.
Overall with the willow, Brien tallied 608 runs at a whopping 76. He was handy with the ball too, claiming nine scalps for the season with best figures against CYMS with 4/83 from 19 overs.
We tossed and turned about this one, because we had to choose between two of BOIDC's great competitors.
Bathurst City Colts captain Russell Gardner was right up there in contention with 417 runs at 37.91, but Neil was the real deal, with his final round century pushing his case ahead of Gardner.
The CYMS stalwart was a consistent performer, always making a start with a lowest score of 22 in the regular rounds.
His 110 not out against Bathurst City Redbacks in the final round was just rewards after watching the majority of his team-mates go past the milestone.
Neil's final statistics read 434 runs at 54.25, and there's just one more game left for Neil to justify our decision.
After finishing first on the point-scorers list for our regular team of the week tally, there's no way we couldn't include the Rugby Union great.
The century milestone didn't come Qureshi's way this season, unlike those above him, but it was still a seriously impressive season with the bat.
A number of not outs boosted the all-rounder's average to 72.67 after scoring 436 runs this season.
With the ball, Qureshi took 17 wickets with his best figures of 4/43 coming against Rugby Union.
Another spot in the lineup we had up in the air, but Parsons deserves it after helping ORC to a somewhat successful season.
The lower-to-middle order batsman was on fire early on, hitting 49 against St Pat's in round one, 63 against Rugby Union the next week and a century against Bathurst City Colts in round three.
Mid-season was rather lean for Parsons but his last innings in BOIDC brought about a 52 against Cavaliers, proving his worth to the team, ending the season with 322 runs at 64.4.
The all-rounder chipped in with 11 wickets at 23.82 too, taking 4/18 against City Colts and 3/19 against Bathurst City Redbacks.
The Orange City skipper doesn't necessarily lead the way with statistics in the batting or bowling department of the competition, but when he was on, he was on.
Having won several premierships, the left-hander knows what it takes and tried, on many occasions, to get his side out of trouble - hence why he finished high on our team of the week tally.
Morrish ended the year with 21 wickets at 14.71, with a mammoth performance against Centrals helping him claim his first 10-wicket haul.
There was only one game where Morrish didn't claim a wicket, proving his consistency throughout the season.
With the bat, it was a leaner season than he'd like but the skipper let everyone know he's still got it, scoring 123 not out against CYMS in his side's last game to help them salvage a draw. Overall, Morrish finished with 291 runs at 29.1
The danger man this weekend in the BOIDC grand final.
Having moved to Wagga Wagga for university halfway through the season, Webster's absence was always noticeable whenever CYMS didn't have him on the park. But now he's back.
At 8, we've got the NSW under 19s Country cricketer a bit lower than normal, such is the talent on this list.
With a top score of 57, Webster scored 169 runs at 33.8 for the season, but it was his work with the ball that did the damage.
Throughout this season of BOIDC, there hasn't been many batters beaten for raw pace, but the right-handed opening bowler is definitely one of the quickest in the competition.
Webster would finish the regular season with 15 wickets at 13, his best figures of 4/36 coming against Rugby Union in the middle of the season.
Having played plenty of representative cricket this season, along with the move to Wagga Wagga, you'd have to think Webster would've gone close to the most wickets leader board if it wasn't for games missed.
The Carl Sharpe medallist has had one of his best years to date, and it'll be capped off with a grand final appearance this weekend.
Buckley finished just ahead of David Rogerson and Lachlan Skelly to take home the leading wicket-taker honour in BOIDC this year, with 30 wickets at 15.83.
Like Morrish, there wasn't too many occasions when Buckley didn't take a wicket in a match, occurring only three times.
The right-arm paceman's best figures came against Bathurst City Redbacks when he took 4/34 from 13 overs. A five-fa hasn't come his way this season, could this weekend's grand final be that day?
Western Zone selection and multiple Central West Wranglers appearances - it's been an incredibly successful season for the Orange City newcomer, who topped it off with the Orange Cricketer of the Year award on Saturday night.
And it's in the BOIDC where Skelly did some of his best work, taking 29 wickets at 20.52.
The off-spinner had the rare ability to spin the ball both ways, and that was on full show when he skittled Cavaliers with 8/54 in a bowling masterclass.
One of the great toilers of the BOIDC.
Rogerson simply comes in and does his job week in, week out for City Colts.
With 29 wickets at 15.38, the right-arm pace bowler kept things simple to finish second on the leading wicket-takers list.
Rogerson's best bowling was against Centrals, nabbing 5/26 in 5.3 overs while he also grabbed six three-wicket hauls and performed his task with no fuss for the light blue brigade.
A few more runs and Sammy Mac is a shoe in at the top of the order in this side.
Macpherson started the year with a bang, hitting 26 and 52 in his first two games before smashing 132 against Orange City in round five.
From there his highest score was 18, but that didn't stop the off-spinner doing his work with the ball.
28 wickets at 11.82 made him hard to leave out, but unfortunately that's the way the cookie crumbled.
Macpherson really upped the ante in the final two rounds, taking 6/51 against Centrals and 5/12 against ORC.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.