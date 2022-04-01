Central Western Daily's BOIDC team of the 2021/22 season

news, local-news, boidc, orange, bathurst, cricket

Come Saturday, we will see a new champion crowned in the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition. But before we find out whether it will be Cavaliers or St Pat's Old Boys to have their name etched in history, we thought we would take a look back at the players who made this season such a spectacle. We've got a 12-man roster who have dominated the 2021/22 season with bat, ball and in some cases both. We've certainly got a lot of wicket-taking ability, with some power hitting mixed in amongst the batters. So without further adieu, let's look at who made the cut and what they did to deserve this prestigious honour. In our theoretical batting-order we have: One of the easiest decisions to make when selecting our team of the season. Broes is the definition of a true all-rounder, opening the batting for the grand finalists while also picking up wickets in all but two games he played this season. He came into the season with big expectations and not a single soul could say he hasn't delivered. With Broes at the top of the order, you are almost guaranteed a solid start and that's half the battle. The definition of a talisman. The Oberon boys were flying high after the first half of the season and they had their captain to thank for that. Scores of 74, 103 and 93 (all not out) on the trot between rounds five and seven announced to the rest of the competition that they were far from here just to make up the numbers. While his form dwindled towards the end, after the switch to a one-day competition, Sellars did more than enough to solidify his spot at the top of the order right alongside Broes. Nobody got off to a better start to the season with the bat than the Cavs captain. He scored a mind-boggling 233 runs through the first four games before he was dismissed for the first time this season. He managed to crack 50 just once more through the remaining games, but six scores of 20+ is nothing to scoff at. Mind you, he was keeping wicket throughout the year to the tune of 17 catches and three stumpings, while also captaining a Cavs team that finished the regular season in first place and it's fair to say he had a lot of weight put on his shoulders. All of those reasons have contributed to this selection as the side's gloveman as well as the star-line-up's skipper. The Warriors had no right being as good as they were this season. They lost a mountain of talent from their title-winning team in 2020/21 and the expectation was that this would be a rebuilding year. Grenfell had other plans. A good start to the year with the ball was followed by a dominant finish to the season with the bat and secured them a spot in the elimination final. Although they would get knocked out in the first games of the finals, this run will do their younger players a world of good moving forward. Grenfell proved that you don't need glitz and glamour to put up a note-worthy season. Consistency is key to having a spectacular year and you would be hard-pressed to find a player who embodied that more than Toole. In the nine games between round seven and the semi-final where they were knocked out by St Pat's, Toole scored more than 30 on seven occasions, with not outs of 15 and 18 to round it out. Often, match-winners are seen as those who put up big scores of 70 or more, but Toole found a different way to succeed. Scores of 48 and 57 in the Redbacks' finals games also proved he doesn't shy away when the going gets tough and this was just another reason why he was a must to slot into the middle-order. Arguably the breakout star of the BOIDC, Aubin's team didn't have much success on the field, but you could hardly blame the Bulls opener for that. Reminiscent of Australia in the '90s, Aubin will have to settle for a spot in the middle-order, but give him a few years and there's little doubt that he will be pushing for his preferred number 1 place. Not only did he notch scores of 67 and 103 to round out the year, he also managed to pick up 10 wickets across the final three games. Should we see more of that two-way talent next season, the Bulls may be a finals sleeper pick. While he has a flashy average, that isn't the main reason Lummis grabbed his spot in the all-star team. He boasts what is truly a ridiculous strike rate of 167.5 for his 325 runs and on more than one occasion has provided just the spark that the Cavs have needed. Apart from being a spectator's dream, Lummis has also been able to deliver big scores on a relatively consistent basis...a hard thing to do with a team as deep as the minor premiers'. Should a team require quick runs towards the back end of an innings, there's no single player I'd want coming into bat than Lummis. The green and gold all-rounder will no doubt be one to watch for years to come. Webster had the tricky task of opening the bowling, while on more than one occasion trying to rescue a CYMS batting line-up after a collapse. While the bowling numbers don't do his season justice, there were a few games sprinkled in where he looked close to unplayable, not too shabby for a teenager. What earned Webster his spot was that resilience with the bat and the genuine ability to pick him in any team as either a batter or bowler, the true test of an all-rounder. A season that arguably received not nearly the praise that it deserved. Even I have to admit, I had to do a double take when looking at his averages with both bat and ball because they are truly something to behold. It's not surprising that St Pat's have made the grand final given how much talent their team holds, but to have someone like Slattery just seems unfair. The stalwart of the side, Kennewell was the only player amongst this group to have played a game in second grade this season. To me, that only further proves what kind of clubman he can be. But as much as we like to get sentimental, his place in this team was earned by his performances. It was always going to be a difficult season for the red and blacks, but they came within inches of scraping into the finals and Kennewell's efforts as their opening bowler had plenty to do with that. It was the pacemen who garnered most of the credit for the Cavs bowling line-up this season, but in amongst the mountains stood Black, delivering time after time after time. Black spent the year slowly but surely spinning his side to victories. An economy rate of just 3.5 would be good for any player, let alone a finger spinner as threatening as he was. In our theoretical team, the 12th man can most certainly bowl, which made the choice of Fearnley an easy one. No player took more wickets during the BOIDC season and it wasn't even close.

