news, local-news,

Police negotiators and specialist tactical officers attended an address at Spring Hill on March 22 after a woman armed with a 30 centimetre-long knife threatened to stab a detective and his family. Sally Anne Moad, 32, of Spring Hill, was holed up in her home with the knife after police arrived about 12.35pm to arrest a man, who they believed was in the house, on outstanding warrants. One of the police officers spoke to her through a screen door and asked to be allowed in to search for the man. However, Moad yelled and swore at the police and denied the man was inside. When the police said they intended to force entry she picked up the kitchen knife, walked to a glass door and pointed it at a detective senior constable, who was in the yard. "Have [the detective's] house locked down because I'll kill the motherf****er," she said. "I'm going to stab every one of youse." She continued to threaten the detective by name and she threatened to go to his home and harm his family. Due to her behaviour, the police didn't enter her home and instead formed a perimeter around the property, where children were also present. The officer at the door continued to try to calmly speak with her but Moad said, "f*** off you dead c***. You're stressing me the f*** out." She also continued to threaten the same detective as earlier and said, "you open this door, I'll stab that motherf***er. I'm going to kill that motherf***er on the front lawn." Police negotiators and tactical officers attended just after 2.50pm and Moad, as well as the man the police had gone there to arrest, walked out onto the front lawn and surrendered. Moad was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station and was refused bail last week. She reappeared in Orange Local Court on Monday for another bail application with barrister Frances Lalic citing new circumstances including a need for Moad to be referred for a psychiatric assessment, which she said could not be easily obtained while in custody due to COVID. Magistrate David Day offered to sentence her on the spot and Moad agreed over a video link. Mr Day sentenced Moad to an 18-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order for intimidating the detective. The ICO included conditions that she abstain from drugs, participate in rehabilitation and psychological treatment as directed. He also placed her on a seven-month ICO for using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and a two-year Community Correction Order, also requiring rehabilitation and to abstain from drugs for hindering police in their attempt to arrest the man. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/4b07016a-224f-4ebf-bf43-8c2d58b19f14.jpg/r7_151_3074_1884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg