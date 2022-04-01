sport, local-sport,

Orange's Kira Churchland and Phoebe Litchfield will both come against each other this Sunday for the second time in two weeks as Sydney play Penrith in the grand final of NSW Women's Premier Cricket first grade. Last week saw the first version of the competition's grand final as Penrith were bowled out for 114 from 41.1 overs with Litchfield scoring 10 and Churchland finishing with extremely economic figures of 0/22 from 9 overs. In reply, Churchland's Sydney were 3/41 from 14 overs before the game was abandoned. "We fell six overs short of a match, if it had rained in the 20th over I think we only needed 7 more runs to be ahead of par," Churchland said. "We ended up almost getting back on with a revised target but then it bucketed down." "We're still pretty up and about, the girls are very keen to get out there and play the full game," she said. "As I've discussed without our coach and the rest of the girls we still haven't played the perfect game, looking at the score we bowled in excess of 15 extras, had we not bowled that we would've had them under 100 which would've been a big statement." "We just need to tighten up our bowling lines and take chances when they come." Play will start on Sunday (April 3) at 9:30am. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/cc97cfa2-071a-4f1b-80fa-9bf33710320b.PNG/r0_10_450_264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg