'SHOW us you want a show' is essentially what it's boiled down to, with volunteers saying skeleton staffing and low community interest could place the Orange Show's near future at risk of folding. Changing demands of show-goers and the decline in committee numbers have contributed to visitor numbers dropping and gate takings decreasing over recent years, with the usual two-day gig crammed into just one on May 14. Volunteer manager of social media, promotions and designs within the Orange Show Society, Rebecca Blandford says the committee has taken into account what hasn't worked for locals in years past, with hopes that the new adjustments can shake things up. "One thing I gathered, definitely from seeing the social media side of things, is that a lot of people felt like they didn't receive much in return for their entry fee in previous years, especially when it came to families," Miss Blandford explained. "It gets expensive when you look at families of four or five having to fork out money for rides - which is also hard for us to manage as its a separate company - so, one focus this year was to target free entertainment where families will still have a jam-packed day; and we're trying to deliver on that as best as we can." Though, Miss Blandford says the volunteer-driven committee needs support, whether that's by attending the show, offering up some hours to help or entering items in show sections. "The last two years there's been a big turnaround in the committee and we're trying to drive change and improvements," she said, "but if we don't get community support back on board, the reality is [that] it'll come to point where Orange just doesn't have a show anymore, which will be so sad for a town of our size." Miss Blandford also talked about how the show's unpaid panel mostly work full-time outside of the event's organising, which she says residents may either be unaware of, or have overlooked. The Orange Show Society reportedly has around 30 volunteers, 10 sponsors and just nine committee members. Comparatively, other regional shows have hundreds of sponsors and volunteers combined, including members within paid roles. Some volunteers say they've also taken other measures to spark local notice and support, as well as sacrificing additional spare time over weekends and into the late hours of their evenings. "I've taken days off of work - calling and making contact with businesses for sponsorship, physically door knocking - and it's not because we haven't tried, it's because the community interest unfortunately just isn't there," Miss Blandford said. "It's our 150th show this year, so we want it to be really good, but it's a make or break event for the community at the same time. Either this is the end of the show after this year for a little bit, or it's going to be a turning point." Part of marking its century-and-a-half operations will bring in live entertainment from local artists, fireworks, a mechanical bull ride, woodchopping, 'quick sheer', working dog demonstrations, cow-milking demonstrations and varying levels of close-up animal interactivity. It'll also include a large range of stallholders, a home brew beer competition, 'trick riding', lawn mower racing, traditional show sections, face painting, amusement rides and "one of the best" equestrian sections in the Central West amidst more on offer. Gates for the Orange Show will open on Saturday, May 14 from 9am to 10pm at the Orange Showground with children six and under at no cost. Online early bird tickets boast a 10 per cent discount from the 123tix website with further pricing information available also online. All pre-purchased tickets are entitled to a shuttle bus service, which will transport ticket-holders to the event from the Orange Visitor Information Centre from 4pm to 10pm. Entry to the showground is via Leeds Parade at the 'Ag Pavilion', or via Phillip Street at the Cattle Pavilion. "We obviously have a bigger and brighter plan for a show in the future and all of these hopes and dreams with what we want it to look like," Miss Blandford added. "We want to see it succeed and we want it to be amazing, but to achieve that, we really need the community to get behind it." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/76dd04b9-411d-4d74-af1d-af7b6df0c18b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg