An Orange couple has called on major supermarkets in the Central West to better help them observe Ramadan. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar begins on April 2 in 2022, with Faisal Rehan and Anne Idrees saying there is a lack of specialised food and drink in town which is used to break their fast. "In other big cities in Australia, before Ramadan they set up corners in stores for Ramadan food," Mrs Idrees said. "We are lacking this thing in Orange. In Ramadan we eat special food and need specific food. For Iftar - which is the breaking of the fast - we have different foods but we have to buy those foods from Sydney, either online or we go there. "We want big stores to set up a corner like they do around Christmas and Easter." Mr Rehan agreed that shops could do more to support their community during this time of the year. "There are some Asian food stores here in Orange which have some (of the right food), but there's not enough food for the whole community," he said. "There are around 50 Muslim families living in Orange and we should have these things as well like Melbourne and Sydney." During the month-long observation, Muslims fast every day from sunrise to sunset. When the sun sets, there is a communal meal called Iftar where they break their fast, typically with family or friends. "There are many Muslim families in Orange and we share our food together," Mrs Idrees added. "The first weekend I have arranged a gathering at my house with all of our friends to come with their families to share in food and we will pray afterwards. It's a way to learn patience and break bad habits." The family moved from Pakistan to Orange five years ago and said they were thankful to the city council for steps taken to make them feel welcome, such as the construction of a mosque. Mrs Idrees added that although Ramadan runs from April 2 to May 1, it is not a hard and fast rule that all Muslims must observe it during this time. "Fasting is usually done by all Muslims, except for those who are sick or pregnant," she said. "If they miss fasting, they can make up for it later in the year. "It is meant to be a time of discipline, extra prayer, increased charity and generosity. We spend time together and reflect."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/bfaa711a-804b-4219-89c2-79ca6055f50c.JPG/r339_182_4928_2775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg