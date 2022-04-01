sport, local-sport,

After three years of training and cancellations, Xavier Bland finally got to put his skills to the test at the AusCycling Track National Titles on Saturday and Sunday in Brisbane. And the 16-year-old cyclist certainly showed his competitors what he's made off, heading home with three medals and a swag of confidence. "It was a really good experience, I'm really glad it could finally happen after three years of delays and training," he said. Xavier's medals included a first in the team sprint, third in individual sprint and 500m individual time trial. "I was really happy to get medals in individual events because that was a goal of mine," he said. "I was delighted after the sprints because there's a bunch of races that go into it and there's a lot of pressure and emotion that goes into the sprints. "It's much more personal because it's one-on-one so you really get to know the people you're racing against and make some friends." Bland added that the team result was extra special after racing with and against his team-mates Noah Mason and Joe Sossai for several years. "Noah, Joe and I are really close friends so it was a great experience to get a gold with people that I'm really close to and it was good to spend time with them training and racing," he said. With the track cycling season now ending, Xavier's attention will turn to the bitumen but not before putting his feet up. "I'll be recovering, enjoying the time off and getting ready for road season that starts in a couple of weeks," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

