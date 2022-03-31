sport, local-sport,

In one of the most dominant seasons in Western Women's Rugby League history, Woodbridge under 19s deservedly came home with a grand final win against Castlereagh in a 54-6 scoreline. Castlereagh travelled to Bathurst's Jack Arrow Complex seriously short of players but were up for the fight early according to Woodbridge coach Josh Annis-Brown. "They started off pretty hard and got the first try which probably put a shock through our team," he said. "After half-time they clicked into the gear and came home with all the points." Annis-Brown said his girls were aware defence needed to come first before a flood of tries. "I said to them at the start, wear them out in our defence, hit them hard and shut them down and at about half-time Castlereagh wore down because they were depleted and then set after set we just ran through," he said. Among the try-scorers for Castlereagh were Macey Morrison, Katie Fulwood, Abbie Grant, Lilly Holmes and Belle Whitechurch with Grant awarded Most Valuable Player for the grand final. "I think she's (Grant) an underrated player, she's very structured in her ball skills and you don't really see much of it because you only see what happens off the end of it," Annis-Brown said. "It (MVP award) was well worth it, she's gone right through the year performing well. "She knew when to pass, knew when to run, her and Lilly Holmes worked together really well as a halves combination." Similar to the Woodbridge 17s side, the 19s premiership winners were full of players from various towns including Boorowa, Grenfell, Canowindra and Forbes. The formidable side finished undefeated for the season scoring 156 points and only conceding 14. "It was a big achievement from those girls since it was their first year together, there was a lot of news faces and combinations," Annis-Brown added. 3 Under 19s: Woodbridge 54 defeated Castlereagh 6. Most valuable player Abbie Grant (Woodbridge). Season best and fairest Rebecca Prestwidge. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/7aa7d745-cf3e-48e4-a02c-8c3a9aa0f2b2.jpg/r148_203_780_560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg