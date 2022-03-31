news, local-news, glenroi, principal, tegan davis, orange, news

Heading into her 11th year at Glenroi Heights Public School, things will be a lot different for Tegan Davis. That is because she has been appointed the new principal of a place the 35-year-old likes to refer to as Orange's "hidden gem." "I was ecstatic and I was so honoured," Ms Davis said when asked how it felt to find out she had been appointed principal. "I knew I could do it, but having the backing of the department, the committee and my staff was really humbling." Ms Davis completed an early childhood diploma before she went to university and studied to become a teacher. She worked at childcare centres before she took up her first role at a school when she joined Glenroi Public. When asked what has kept her at the same place for the past decade, Ms Davis said: "The kids, the community and staff. They're the best." "We've grown so much in that time. Academically we've honed in on what the kids need. We've got really strong teachers here who have huge expertise. For me, seeing that growth in our teachers and therefore in our kids has been amazing. "We're a hidden gem because we do stuff so well, it's just a matter of everyone seeing how great we are." The new principal and Orange native started out as a classroom teacher at Glenroi before she took some classes in special education to then become a support teacher. Making sure all students are provided the same chances to learn has been a big focus for her and will continue to be, moving forward. "We've done pathways for Aboriginal students and non-Indigenous so everyone has the same opportunities," she said. "We do co-teaching where we have a mainstream class and a support class work together. Students have access to every opportunity." She also believes that having been a teacher at the school for so long will provide her with an advantage in the new role. On top of that, she hopes her youth can also help create change for the better. "I have already built those relationships and people know who I am and they've dealt with me in many different ways. They've watched me grow as well," she added. "I want to show anyone that if they have a go that they can do it. Think creatively, think innovatively and see where you're needed and go for it. "I want to flip learning on its head and do great stuff."

