PAUL Saunders has designed shopping centres for communities around the world and he believes one of the things that is missing in Orange is retail precinct with personality. With that in mind, the director of development company BMPS 88 is transforming the former Summer Centre in Orange's top retail block to 'The Village', a step away from the major retail trend usually linked to shopping malls he describes as bland. "It's about building a community," Mr Saunders said. "We're going local, boutique, village." "In a lovely town like this which is rich in colour and character, we're putting character and style back into this shopping centre." Under Mr Saunders guidance, the former blonde-brick building that houses the IGA grocery shop, and the exception to Mr Saunders' boutique rule - Dan Murphy's, will be broken into five separate sections. These will house the two anchor tenants along with 10 smaller shops. "From residents' point of view, from the community point of view, we're lifting the shopping centre back up, turning it into The Village, turning it back into an urban precinct," Mr Saunders said. "You'll see there's lots of alfresco dining and undercover seating areas and most importantly, we've opened up the side of the shopping centre, pulled the brick wall down and made it much more of an integral part of the town." The $10 million dollar revamp is expected to be finished in June with a week-long opening festival in July. Mr Saunders has also transferred the Shopping Centre's managing agency from a Sydney firm to the local Benchmark Orange with David Hall saying there was just one shop remaining for lease. The Village is part of a huge make for the top block with plans for $35m The Laneways and its hotel development being tweaked before going before Orange City Council.

