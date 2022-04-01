news, local-news,

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by at least one truck on Friday morning. At 11.22am on April 1, Orange Fire and Rescue were called to Leewood Drive following reports of a crash between two trucks. "One person was injured and were treated by ambulance at the scene and taken to hospital," a spokesman for the fire service said. "It is a police matter now." NSW Ambulance service provided an update on the woman's condition. "We received a call just before 11.30am to reports that a female in her 30s had been hit by a truck," a spokesman said. "The female suffered serious head injuries, with potential internal injuries as well." There were four ambulances that attended the scene and the woman was at Orange Hospital by 12.30pm in what the NSW Ambulance spokesman described as "a serious condition." Leewood Drive and some surrounding roads were closed as a result of the crash. Orange police were unavailable for comment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

