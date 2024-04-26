Orange Hawks preview: Signings, potential lineup and 2024 prospects

The 2023 Orange Hawks was a radically different team in August than in April.
In fact the team grew so steadily over the course of the season they led Mudgee Dragons during their preliminary final at Glen Willow.
Now they face the prospect of trying to improve on a top four finish in a league where rival clubs have been busy recruiting.
So, how will they fare in 2024?
It's no secret Hawks have been trying to promote from within.
It's a strategy coach Shane Rodney has been implementing since he took the top job in 2022 and in his second year we started to see the fruits of his labour.
Taking existing players and improving them allowed Hawks to not only grow but eclipse their rivals, allied with a fierce commitment to defence.
Fullback Ryan Manning is probably the poster boy for this - arriving back at Hawks from Sydney as a five-eighth and being moulded into one of the best number ones in the PMP.
In 2024 Kayden Hoad will be handed the keys to the halves after guiding Hawks under 18s to an undefeated premiership.
Penrith Panthers prodigy Harry Wald will also likely see more game time in first grade and young forward Connor Vardanega made the Group 10 squad in 2024.
Forward Beau Hartley will make his first grade debut in round one, the latest under 18s player to make the step-up to first grade.
Rodney said the club was a strong position when it came to recuritment.
"That does help, having some good young kids coming through," he said.
"We don't have to look outside too much. In saying that, if the right player does come available then the club will definitely have a look at that.
"We do have some good experienced players in the club to help nurture some of these young ones through."
The biggest challenge facing the Two Blues will be the wealth of experience heading out the door.
Captain Alex Prout has hung the boots up while lock Matt Boss, a key cog of Hawks' spine, is not playing this season.
In addition, Ben Blimka, Harry Gersbach, Kade and Jye Barrow have all gone to Molong Bulls in Woodbridge Cup.
Glen Maxwell has shifted his focus from reserve grade coach to nailing down a first grade spot and can fill gaps on the field as a utility.
Rodney said he had high hopes for the youngsters stepping up but said they would likely time a few weeks to adjust to first grade.
"A few boys obviously have moved on but that gives some other guys an opportunity," he said.
"Some of the young guys I think are well and truly ready to play.
"They might take a few weeks to get used to the speed and the physical side of the first grade but I know they'll handle it."
They won't be short of wisdom in the leadership stocks however with longtime player Nathan Potts assuming captaincy duties.
Former Hawks and Panthers player Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill also makes a return to rugby league after a few years away and will add a lot of wisdom to the young side.
Potential lineup: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Harry Wald, 3 Mack Selwood, 4 Michael Latu, 5 Lachlan Lawson, 6 Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill, 7 Kayden Hoad, 8 Nathan Potts, 9 Jake Blimka, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Connor Vadanega, 12 Jaiden Powyer, 13 Adam Hart, 14 Glen Maxwell, 15 Elijah Roberts-Smith, 16 Rakai Tuheke, 17 Jared Brodrick
It may be a case of a step backwards for Hawks in 2024 in terms of ladder position.
Of course the above prediction could age very badly.
The experience out the door is a concern, no doubt, but Rodney is the type of coach who focuses on the long game.
They probably won't be top four again but it may have more to do the sheer volume of player movement at the clubs around them, particularly rivals CYMS, as well as their new faces taking a couple of games to find their feet.
One thing you can lock in is they will be extremely disciplined yet again and they have an excellent chance to get the first win on the board against Lithgow Workies at home on Sunday.
