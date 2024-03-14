'I love the chat': Hawks get first look at next gen half

Kaydden Hoad knows he's got a lot on his shoulders as he gears up for his first season with Orange Hawks.
The 18-year old was given the first shot at the number seven jersey for Hawks at the Group 10 Bathurst Knockout on Saturday, March 9.
Hawks took a young side to the carnival and came up against finalists Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo CYMS, losing 24-6 and 30-10 respectively.
Hoad said it was a tough but good hit out first up on a warm day at Carrington Park with plenty of first team players to come back into the side.
"It's tough, it took a bit of getting used to but I thought the boys did alright," he said.
"I love the chat. The group is good. The boys have been good getting around me and the other young boys really just trying to help lead us into first grade.
"Out in the field they're doing a lot to help us as well."
The young halfback was part of the invincible Hawks side who took out the Under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership in 2023.
He won't just be moving up to senior football but stepping up as a leader on the park as well.
"I just try and stay confident with what I see and what I feel," he said.
"If I get too much in my head, I feel like that's when it's not going to work.
"So I was just trying to stay confident and calm and try and talk and listen to the boys and just take on board what everybody's seeing.
"Try to lead the team as best I can."
While coach Shane Rodney said the knockout was simply a chance to get a look at a few different players, Hoad said there were some things the side could work on ahead of their opening match against Lithgow Workies Wolves at Wade Park on April 28.
"We definitely have to work on tightening the middle up and holding the ball," he said.
"I feel like whenever we had a slight glimpse of something down there and when we got the ball, we dropped it a lot so holding the ball will be our main thing.
"Honestly our shape, I know we didn't do a lot of it sometimes, but our shape looked alright.
"So we just need to work on a few things and hopefully get it going for the season."
