Cult hero steps down from coaching role with eyes on a bigger prize

When it comes to helping others, there's not much Glen Maxwell won't do.
From raising money for cancer research, to coaching reserve grade rugby league, the cult hero has no issue putting the needs of others ahead of his own.
But with the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season fast approaching, the Orange Hawks utility decided the time was right to focus on himself a little bit more.
After two years coaching Hawks' reggies side, Maxwell stepped down from the position with a focus on solidifying a permanent first grade spot.
"(Coaching) was a thing I always wanted to do, but it came on a bit earlier than I expected," he said.
"Time-wise I was running out, but I'm still going to commit fully to footy."
Maxwell's 2023 campaign didn't go as hoped.
A leg injury in round three ruled him out for the remainder of the season as his Hawks finished sixth on the Group 10 ladder.
"It hurt more than anything that you couldn't get out there and help the boys," he said.
"I had to take a step back and look at the game a bit different. Hopefully it makes me a better player for this season."
Maxwell's first focus is returning to full fitness.
He's already started running around on the touch footy field and if everything goes to plan, he hopes to give the PMP a red-hot go.
"I've been in and out of first grade for as long as I've been in seniors basically," Maxwell added.
"If they needed a player at any position, they'll call me up. I'd like to give it a crack at having a full-time position in there."
It won't be an easy task to make the regular 17 though.
Hawks' under 18s side blitzed the competition in 2023 on their way to an undefeated premiership.
With many of those youngsters expected to step up into more senior roles next season, there will be plenty of players hoping to impress first grade head coach Shane Rodney over the coming months.
For the Bloomfield Tigers junior, he'll be happy knowing he's left it all out on the field.
"Playing first grade would mean a lot to me. It's hard to put into words actually," Maxwell said.
"In saying that, I won't bat an eyelid if I'm not up to scratch and end up playing reggies, because there's a lot of boys there that I love playing footy with."
